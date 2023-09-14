Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Suspect fails to stop in Henrico; pursuit ends on I-95

The incident closed two lanes of the interstate on Thursday afternoon
The incident closed the center and right lanes of southbound I-95 near Chamberlayne Road.
The incident closed the center and right lanes of southbound I-95 near Chamberlayne Road.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department says no one was injured after a pursuit ended on southbound I-95 on Thursday afternoon.

Police say officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of Hungary Road and Cleveland Street for reckless driving by a wanted person.

The vehicle did not stop and offers pursued the vehicle onto I-95.

The pursuit ended near the I-95 South/Route 301 overpass with no reported injuries.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody.

The incident closed two lanes of southbound I-95 shortly after 2:30 p.m., causing traffic backups for several miles.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Gore is serving a 10 year sentence for drug charges.
Inmate escapes from Petersburg facility, authorities say
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 11-month-old baby's baby was...
Va. woman faces charges after 11-month-old dies in vehicle
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury

Latest News

Check traffic conditions in Central Virginia.
Check live traffic in and around the Richmond area
VDOT starts work on a two-year bridge rehabilitation project across the Varina-Enon Bridge...
Works starts on Varina-Enon bridge rehabilitation project Tuesday
A modular roundabout is coming to the intersection of Turner and Darbytown roads in Henrico...
Lane closures likely as crews build roundabout at Turner and Darbytown roads
Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority hiked up toll rates for the first time since 2008.
Tolls increase on Powhite Parkway, Downtown Expressway