Suspect fails to stop in Henrico; pursuit ends on I-95

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department says no one was injured after a pursuit ended on southbound I-95 on Thursday afternoon.

Police say officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of Hungary Road and Cleveland Street for reckless driving by a wanted person.

The vehicle did not stop and offers pursued the vehicle onto I-95.

The pursuit ended near the I-95 South/Route 301 overpass with no reported injuries.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody.

The incident closed two lanes of southbound I-95 shortly after 2:30 p.m., causing traffic backups for several miles.

