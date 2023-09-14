Your Money with Carlson Financial
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden hosting Fall Plant Sale this weekend

The event will be Friday, Sept. 15 through Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
By Joi Bass
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get excited, plant connoisseurs! One of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s most anticipated events is happening this weekend.

Lewis Ginter’s Fall Plant Sale is happening Sept. 15-16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

Lewis Ginter says more than 40 vendors will sell everything from familiar favorites to hard-to-find plants, as well as garden-related items, including garden decor, artwork and food.

There’s no admission fee for the plant sale, and leashed dogs are allowed.

For more information about the event, click here.

