Henrico hospital investigated in Irvo Otieno case

Irvo Otieno
Irvo Otieno(Allan-Charles Chipman)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A federal agency is investigating the Henrico Doctor’s Hospital for how they handled Irvo Otieno, a Henrico man who died at the hands of deputies and Dinwiddie hospital workers while going through a mental health crisis.

Otieno was a patient at the Crisis Receiving Center of the hospital on March 3.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, is investigating the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health spokesperson, CMS asked VDH to investigate.

After Otieno was brought to the hospital, Henrico Police said Otieno became physically combative with officers. They arrested and charged him with assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct at a hospital and vandalism.

They then took him to the Henrico County Jail, where he stayed until Monday, March 6. Otieno was then taken to Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie, where he died of asphyxiation.

7 Henrico County sheriff’s deputies and one former Central State Hospital employee are currently facing charges in connection to his death.

