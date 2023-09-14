Your Money with Carlson Financial
‘Don’t miss out on your next Love Story’ : Eras Tour: RACC Version coming in October

RACC will be hosting a pet adoption for $13 on Friday, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m.
By Joi Bass
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re a lover of animals and Taylor Swift, mark a blank space in your calendar in October!

On Thursday, Richmond Animal Care and Control announced on Facebook its hosting Taylor Swift Eras Tour: RACC Version.

“Long Story Short, you don’t want to miss out on your next Love Story! $13 adoptions on October 13th and a celebration of all things T Swift!” RACC said in the post.

Tickets are available for pickup starting Oct. 6.

RACC is open for adoptions Wednesdays-Fridays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

