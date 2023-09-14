City employee dies after tree falls in Libby Hill Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police have confirmed that a Richmond city employee has died after a tree fell on them in Richmond’s Libby Hill neighborhood.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, just before 11:30 a.m., the Richmond Fire Department and the Richmond Police Department were called to Libby Hill Park, where a man was trapped underneath a tree that fell.

Once on scene, the Fire Department removed the tree from the male. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Police identified the man as an employee of the city of Richmond.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Major Crimes at (804) 646-6740.

