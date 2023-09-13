Your Money with Carlson Financial
Young fisherman finds car in pond behind apartment complex

By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Divers in Hanover pulled a stolen car from a pond behind an apartment complex after a young fisherman and his family spotted the vehicle Tuesday evening.

On Sept. 12, deputies went to the pond behind Mill Trace Apartments, just off Harbor Hill Road, after they received a call from a concerned mother.

The woman who called says she and her children went to the pond to meet one of her kid’s friends. While her son was fishing, they noticed what seemed to be a car door hanging out of the water. It was then she called the authorities.

The Underwater Forensic Dive Team pulled a stolen Nissan Altima from the water and confirmed no one was inside. The sheriff’s office says the Altima was soaking for quite some time. The car was freed from its “aqua-green abyss” and brought back to life!

Now, deputies are working to figure out how the car got in the water in the first place.

