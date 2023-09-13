Your Money with Carlson Financial
WWBT launches the 24/7 First Alert Weather stream

By David Hylton
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - WWBT has launched the 24/7 First Alert Weather stream to give you even more access to weather at any time of the day on any device.

The stream is available on the WWBT/NBC12 app on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire. It includes a 7-day forecast, current temperatures, a look ahead to the weekend and much more.

For even more weather, including several video updates throughout the day, download the First Alert Weather app.

You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

