Wednesday Forecast: Not as hot and humid with an evening storm possible

A taste of Fall still on track to arrive tonight, lasting into the weekend

Wednesday: Partly Sunny after early morning clouds. A quick shower or storm is possible this evening. Highs in the mid 80s. (Late afternoon or evening Rain Chance: 40%)

First Alert: Low humidity and fall-like temperatures arrive for the end of the week!

Thursday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Breezy at times. Lows near 60°, high near 80°.

Friday: Sunny with low humidity. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Mainly sunny with low humidity. Lows in the mid 50s, highs around 80°.

Sunday: Sunshine gives way to some increasing clouds during the day. Showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows near 60°, highs in the low to mid 80s.

