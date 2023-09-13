Your Money with Carlson Financial
Wednesday Forecast: Not as hot and humid with an evening storm possible

Feeling like Autumn starting tomorrow
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A taste of Fall still on track to arrive tonight, lasting into the weekend

Wednesday: Partly Sunny after early morning clouds. A quick shower or storm is possible this evening. Highs in the mid 80s. (Late afternoon or evening Rain Chance: 40%)

First Alert: Low humidity and fall-like temperatures arrive for the end of the week!

Thursday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Breezy at times. Lows near 60°, high near 80°.

Friday: Sunny with low humidity. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Mainly sunny with low humidity. Lows in the mid 50s, highs around 80°.

Sunday: Sunshine gives way to some increasing clouds during the day. Showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows near 60°, highs in the low to mid 80s.

