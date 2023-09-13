Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

‘We still see the demands’: Pharmacies prepare for updated COVID-19 booster shot

The CDC says if you recently got a booster, wait another two months to get the new one
The revamped booster targets a single variant, and most doctors say you should get it if you’re six months or older.
By Raven Brown
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The updated COVID-19 booster shots got the green light officially on Tuesday.

The new vaccines haven’t arrived yet at many local pharmacies, but they have placed their orders, and the doses should arrive within the next week.

“We still see the demands. People come in and ask, more especially with the news of the new booster coming out,” Dr. Joseph Jadallah with Buford Road Pharmacy said. “We do have a good volume of people coming in and calling.”

Jadallah said customers are curious about the new fall COVID booster shot that will be ready and available in a few days.

“We’re going to be offering both Pfizer and Moderna,” Jadallah said. “We already placed our order, and now we’re just waiting for them to ship it.”

The revamped booster targets a single variant, and most doctors say you should get it if you’re six months or older.

“Cases are increasing. Overall, we are still at a lower level. We have been some other falls, but still, with that increase in cases, it’s so good to have that additional weapon that we can use against COVID-19 available to us,” Richmond Henrico Health Districts Director Dr. Elaine Perry said.

According to the CDC, if you recently got a booster, you should wait another two months to get this new shot.

The booster will also be treated like other vaccines, so if you have insurance, your insurance should cover the cost.

Children in low-income families can get it for free through the Vaccines for Children Program, and many adults with lower incomes may also qualify for free shots.

If you want, you can get the booster and flu shot simultaneously, and protection should kick in after about two weeks.

“So if you get the vaccine, even if you do get COVID, usually it’s milder,” Dr. Perry said. “But the other thing that’s important is that there’s a lower chance that you would get long COVID after you’ve been vaccinated, so very important information.”

Dr. Perry also said you can expect the same side effects as the other shots, like a sore arm or tiredness.

By the end of the week, you should be able to go to vaccines.gov to find where the new boosters are available.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susanna Gibson is running for House Delegate in the 57th District.
House candidate allegedly found posting sex acts with husband online
Anyone with information is asked to call police at Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man struck, killed in hit-and-run near Short Pump Town Center
The paint is water-soluble, meaning it will wash off with just water.
Paint spill splatters cars, roadway in Henrico County
Charles Gore is serving a 10 year sentence for drug charges.
Inmate escapes from Petersburg facility, authorities say
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Police searching for 2 suspects after crashing stolen vehicle

Latest News

There's a dire need for blood donations as the nation is facing a blood shortage.
The American Red Cross declares a national blood shortage, here’s why
The Red Cross is sounding the alarm about the country's blood supply.
Red Cross declares national blood shortage
Greater funding and changes to several of Virginia’s Medicaid programs may be coming after the...
Virginia Medicaid programs poised to receive more funding under budget deal
NBC12's Managing Your Mental Health
Managing Your Mental Health: Taking care of students and staff this school year