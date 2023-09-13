Police searching for 2 suspects after crashing stolen vehicle

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are looking for 2 suspects who stole a vehicle and crashed it on I-95.

Police say they were pursuing a stolen car when it crashed on I-95 at the Atlee and Belmont exit/Sliding Hill Road.

Officials say three suspects exited the car and ran into the woods.

Officers currently have one of the alleged suspects in custody but are still searching for the other two involved.

