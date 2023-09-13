Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

More Henrico schools imposing age restrictions at football games

More schools are imposing tougher rules at their football games.
By Riley Wyant
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - More schools impose tougher rules at their football games.

Henrico High School joined Hermitage and Highland Springs in requiring anyone under 18 to have an adult over 21 with them at all games.

There are nine high schools in Henrico, and now one-third have enacted tighter protocols.

HCPS cites an alarming uptick in rowdy behavior, not just locally but nationwide.

HCPS Spokesperson Eileen Cox says these decisions are not from the district but from the principals of the three schools.

“Whether that’s fights in the seats or stadium or altercations around the field as people are loitering or walking around the field continuously, we feel that by having an adult come to the game with their child or students, it’s another set of eyes and ears,” Cox said.

There are other elements to the policy.

The supervising adult must present a photo ID with their birthday but will not be allowed in if the information doesn’t match the name on the game ticket.

Everyone must remain in their seats; concessions and restrooms are the only exceptions.

Tickets will now be sold online, and everyone must leave as soon as the game ends.

“These are temporary measures that are in place,” Cox said. “They will evaluate every week after games to see what’s working and what may be pulled back.”

Hermitage and Highland Springs both adopted the rules and policies last week.

“We’ve overwhelmingly had a positive response. I believe that most of our families understand this is a precautionary measure,” Cox said. “It’s not meant to be punitive in any way.”

However, not all of the comments on social media were positive.

Some say this is too extreme, punishing all students for the actions of a few and ruining the fun of the Friday night lights.

There are general rules for every school in the district as well. Anyone entering a stadium must walk through weapons scanners and go through a screening process.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susanna Gibson is running for House Delegate in the 57th District.
House candidate allegedly found posting sex acts with husband online
Anyone with information is asked to call police at Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man struck, killed in hit-and-run near Short Pump Town Center
The paint is water-soluble, meaning it will wash off with just water.
Paint spill splatters cars, roadway in Henrico County
Charles Gore is serving a 10 year sentence for drug charges.
Inmate escapes from Petersburg facility, authorities say
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Police searching for 2 suspects after crashing stolen vehicle

Latest News

Candi Royer, mugshot
Candi Royer pleads guilty in Augusta County court
Gov. Glenn Youngkin
Gov. Youngkin highlights ‘All in VA’ plan during visit to Petersburg school
CDC recommends new covid booster shot for those 6 months and older
‘We still see the demands’: Pharmacies prepare for updated COVID-19 booster shot
Neighbors can anonymously call in or fill out an online report of an illegal gun and receive a...
Crime Stoppers asking for GUN250 tips in efforts of lowering Richmond gun violence