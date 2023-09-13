Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Inmate escapes from Petersburg facility, authorities say

Charles Gore is serving a 10 year sentence for drug charges.
Charles Gore is serving a 10 year sentence for drug charges.(Federal Bureau of Prisons)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who went missing from a satellite camp near the Federal Correctional Institution of Petersburg.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says Charles Gore was discovered missing from the satellite camp just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Gore is serving a 10-year sentence for attempt and conspiracy to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin, 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and 50 kilograms or more of marijuana.

The satellite camp at FCI Petersburg is a minimum security facility.

Anyone with information about Gore’s whereabouts is asked to call the United States Marshals Service at (804) 545- 8501.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susanna Gibson is running for House Delegate in the 57th District.
House candidate allegedly found posting sex acts with husband online
Anyone with information is asked to call police at Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man struck, killed in hit-and-run near Short Pump Town Center
The paint is water-soluble, meaning it will wash off with just water.
Paint spill splatters cars, roadway in Henrico County
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Police searching for 2 suspects after crashing stolen vehicle
Chances are if you in Henrico County, you've seen one of these controversial and explicit...
Anti-Biden sign man facing charges in Henrico

Latest News

Residents have until Sept. 24 to get rid of any debris around their home for free.
Chesterfield waives vegetative debris disposal fees after last week's storm
NBC12 is On Your Side for breaking news, weather and more.
Watch Live: 12News Today
Mold was found on a new book in Clark Springs Elementary
Richmond parents and teachers raise concerns about mold in schools
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Police searching for 2 suspects after crashing stolen vehicle