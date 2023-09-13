Your Money with Carlson Financial
Here’s the full performance schedule for 2023 Richmond Folk Festival

The Richmond Folk Festival will be Oct. 13-15.
The Richmond Folk Festival will be Oct. 13-15.(Venture Richmond)
By Joi Bass
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Folk Festival is just one month away, and organizers have announced the full lineup for this year’s event.

The three-day event will be held Oct. 13-15 at downtown Richmond’s riverfront.

The event celebrates the roots, richness and variety of American culture through music, dance, traditional crafts, storytelling and food.

Here’s the full performance schedule:

Friday, October 13

ALTRIA STAGE

  • 6:30 – 7:30           Genticorum (Québécois)
  • 7:45 – 8:45           Chuck Mead (rockabilly and honky-tonk)
  • 9:00 – 10:00         Baba Commandant & the Mandingo Band (Manding)

COSTAR GROUP STAGE

  • 7:30 – 8:30            State of the Ozarks String band (Ozark old-time)
  • 8:45 – 9:45            Kala Ramnath (Hindustani violin)

DOMINION ENERGY DANCE PAVILION

  • 7:15 – 7:45            zydeco dance lesson with Jarene Fleming
  • 7:45 – 8:45            Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas (zydeco)
  • 9:00 – 10:00          Melody Angel (Chicago blues)

Saturday, October 14

ALTRIA STAGE

  • 12:00 – 12:45       State of the Ozarks String Band (Ozark old-time)
  • 1:00 – 1:45            Cheres (Ukrainian)
  • 2:00 – 2:45            Stanley & the Ten Sleepless Knights (quelbe music)
  • 3:00 – 3:45            Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas (zydeco)
  • 4:00 – 5:00            Bio Ritmo (salsa)
  • 6:00 – 7:00            Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (bluegrass)
  • 7:15 – 8:15            Melody Angel (Chicago blues)
  • 8:30 – 9:30            Cyril Neville with Omari Neville & the Fuel (New Orleans funk and R&B)

COSTAR GROUP STAGE

  • 12:00 – 12:30       Chris Thomas & His Smoke Dancers (Haudenosaunee social dance)
  • 12:45 – 1:30          Kala Ramnath (Hindustani violin)
  • 1:45 – 2:30            Hālau ‘O Lilinoe (traditional Hawai’ian hula)
  • 2:45 – 3:30            Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (bluegrass)
  • 3:45 – 4:45 String Session: Picked, Plucked, and Struck—Igor Iachimciuc (Cheres), Nathan Livers (Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper), Octavio Vega Hernández (Grupo Mono Blanco), Wayne Henderson, Yann Falquet (Genticorum)
  • 5:00 – 5:45            Cheres (Ukrainian)
  • 6:45 – 7:30 * Helobung (traditional Tboli music and dance)
  • 7:45 – 8:30            Grupo Mono Blanco (son jarocho)
  • 8:45 – 9:30            Genticorum (Québécois)

CARMAX STAGE

  • 12:00 – 12:45        Genticorum (Québécois)
  • 1:00 – 1:45            Grupo Mono Blanco (son jarocho)
  • 2:00 – 3:00 * Songs of Love, Loss, Trouble, and Faith—Annie & the Caldwell Singers, Chuck Mead, Lutchinha, Melody Angel
  • 3:15 – 4:00            Kala Ramnath (Hindustani violin)
  • 4:20 – 5:15 Leading the Movement: Building Community through Music and Dance—Grupo Mono Blanco, Stanley & the Ten Sleepless Knights, State of the Ozarks String Band
  • 6:15 – 7:00            Lutchinha (Cabo Verdean)
  • 7:15 – 8:00            Annie & the Caldwell Singers (gospel)
  • 8:15 – 9:15            Chuck Mead (rockabilly and honky-tonk)

DOMINION ENERGY DANCE PAVILION

  • 12:00 – 1:00         Lutchinha (Cabo Verdean)
  • 1:15 – 2:15            Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas (zydeco)
  • 2:30 – 3:30            State of the Ozarks String Band (old-time square dance)
  • 3:45 – 4:45            Chuck Mead (rockabilly and honky-tonk)
  • 5:00 – 6:00 * Melody Angel (Chicago blues)
  • 7:00 – 8:00            Baba Commandant & the Mandingo Band (Manding)
  • 8:15 – 9:30            Bio Ritmo (salsa)

FAMILY STAGE

  • 12:00 – 12:45       Los Alacranes de R.V.A. (presented by JAMinc)
  • 1:00 – 1:30            Greenbelt S.I.T.Y. Stars (precision jump rope) (Performance is up on 2nd Street behind Family Area)
  • 1:45 – 2:30            Mary & the Classroom Instrument Band (presented by JAMinc)
  • 2:30 – 2:40            Junior Ranger Swearing-In (presented by JAMinc)
  • 2:45 – 3:30            Chris Thomas & His Smoke Dancers (Haudenosaunee social dance)
  • 3:45 – 4:30            Make a Lei and Hula Dance with Hālau ‘O Lilinoe (traditional Hawai’ian hula)
  • 4:45 – 5:15            Greenbelt S.I.T.Y. Stars (precision jump rope) (Performance is up on 2nd Street behind Family Area)

CENTER FOR CULTURAL VIBRANCY VIRGINIA FOLKLIFE STAGE

  • 12:15 – 1:00 Virginia Meets the Virgin Islands—The Legendary Ingramettes, Stanley & the Ten Sleepless Knights
  • 1:15– 2:00             Gail Caesar (Piedmont blues)
  • 2:15 – 3:00            Wayne Henderson & Friends (Appalachian traditions)
  • 3:15 – 4:00            Danny Knicely & Chao Tian (Appalachian traditions with Chinese dulcimer)
  • 4:15 – 5:00            Wild Ponies (Americana)
  • 5:15 – 6:30            Farm and Fun Time® featuring Bill & the Belles, Linda Lay, Elizabeth LaPrelle and Elsa Howell (country radio hour)

STREET PERFORMANCES AT TREDEGAR PLAZA

  • 3:00 – 3:30            Greenbelt S.I.T.Y. Stars (precision jump rope)
  • 4:30 – 5:00            Helobung (traditional Tboli music and dance)

Sunday, October 15

ALTRIA STAGE

  • 12:00 – 12:45        Annie & the Caldwell Singers (gospel)
  • 1:00 – 1:45            Grupo Mono Blanco (son jarocho)
  • 2:00 – 2:45            Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (bluegrass)
  • 3:00 – 3:45            Lutchinha (Cabo Verdean)
  • 4:00 – 4:45            Melody Angel (Chicago blues)
  • 5:00 – 6:00            Cyril Neville with Omari Neville & the Fuel (New Orleans funk and R&B)

COSTAR GROUP STAGE

  • 12:15 – 1:00          State of the Ozarks String Band (Ozark old-time)
  • 1:15 – 1:45            Chris Thomas & His Smoke Dancers (Haudenosaunee social dance)
  • 2:00 – 2:45 * In Harmony: Dance and the Natural World—Chris Thomas & His Smoke Dancers, Hālau ‘O Lilinoe, Helobung
  • 3:00 – 3:45            Genticorum (Québécois)
  • 4:00 – 5:00 Playing First Fiddle: Asia to the Americas—David Scrivner (State of the Ozarks String Band), Kala Ramnath, Michael Cleveland, Pascal Gemme (Genticorum), Valeri Glava (Cheres)
  • 5:15 – 6:00            Cheres (Ukrainian)

CARMAX STAGE

  • 12:00 – 12:45        Hālau ‘O Lilinoe (traditional Hawai’ian hula)
  • 1:00 – 1:45           Kala Ramnath (Hindustani violin)
  • 2:00 – 2:45            Baba Commandant & the Mandingo Band (Manding)
  • 3:00 – 3:45 Funk and Boogie from South Louisiana to West Africa—Baba Commandant & the Mandingo Band, Cyril Neville, Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas
  • 4:00 – 4:45 * Annie & the Caldwell Singers (gospel)
  • 5:00 – 5:45            Stanley & the Ten Sleepless Knights (quelbe music)

DOMINION ENERGY DANCE PAVILION

  • 12:00 – 1:00          Stanley & the Ten Sleepless Knights (quelbe music)
  • 1:15 – 2:15            Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas (zydeco)
  • 2:30 – 3:30 * Chuck Mead (rockabilly and honky-tonk)
  • 3:45 – 4:45            Bio Ritmo (salsa)
  • 5:00 – 6:00            Baba Commandant & the Mandingo Band (Manding)

FAMILY STAGE

  • 12:00 – 12:45        Susan Greenbaum (presented by JAMinc)
  • 1:00 – 1:30            Greenbelt S.I.T.Y. Stars (precision jump rope) (Performance is up on 2nd Street behind Family Area)
  • 1:45 – 2:15            Eric Stanley (presented by JAMinc)
  • 2:15 – 2:25            Junior Ranger Swearing-In
  • 2:30 – 3:15            Learn Square Dancing with State of the Ozarks String Band (Ozark old-time)
  • 3:30 – 4:15            Helobung (traditional Tboli music and dance)
  • 4:30 – 5:00            Greenbelt S.I.T.Y. Stars (precision jump rope) (Performance is up on 2nd Street behind Family Area)

CENTER FOR CULTURAL VIBRANCY VIRGINIA FOLKLIFE STAGE

  • 12:00 – 1:15          New Sounds of Bristol Showcase
  • 1:30 – 2:30            Sherman Holmes & Cora Armstrong with Jared Pool, Andrew Alli and Rev. Almeta Ingram-Miller (gospel and soul)
  • 2:45 – 3:30            Martha Spencer & the Wonderland Band (honky-tonk)
  • 3:50 – 4:45            Rodney Stith (classic soul)
  • 5:00 – 6:00            The Legendary Ingramettes (gospel)

STREET PERFORMANCE AT TREDEGAR PLAZA

  • 2:30 – 3:00            Greenbelt S.I.T.Y. Stars (precision jump rope)
  • 4:00 – 4:30            Hālau ‘O Lilinoe (traditional Hawai’ian hula)

To learn more about the artists performing at this year’s festival, click HERE.

