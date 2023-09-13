Here’s the full performance schedule for 2023 Richmond Folk Festival
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Folk Festival is just one month away, and organizers have announced the full lineup for this year’s event.
The three-day event will be held Oct. 13-15 at downtown Richmond’s riverfront.
The event celebrates the roots, richness and variety of American culture through music, dance, traditional crafts, storytelling and food.
Here’s the full performance schedule:
Friday, October 13
ALTRIA STAGE
- 6:30 – 7:30 Genticorum (Québécois)
- 7:45 – 8:45 Chuck Mead (rockabilly and honky-tonk)
- 9:00 – 10:00 Baba Commandant & the Mandingo Band (Manding)
COSTAR GROUP STAGE
- 7:30 – 8:30 State of the Ozarks String band (Ozark old-time)
- 8:45 – 9:45 Kala Ramnath (Hindustani violin)
DOMINION ENERGY DANCE PAVILION
- 7:15 – 7:45 zydeco dance lesson with Jarene Fleming
- 7:45 – 8:45 Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas (zydeco)
- 9:00 – 10:00 Melody Angel (Chicago blues)
Saturday, October 14
ALTRIA STAGE
- 12:00 – 12:45 State of the Ozarks String Band (Ozark old-time)
- 1:00 – 1:45 Cheres (Ukrainian)
- 2:00 – 2:45 Stanley & the Ten Sleepless Knights (quelbe music)
- 3:00 – 3:45 Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas (zydeco)
- 4:00 – 5:00 Bio Ritmo (salsa)
- 6:00 – 7:00 Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (bluegrass)
- 7:15 – 8:15 Melody Angel (Chicago blues)
- 8:30 – 9:30 Cyril Neville with Omari Neville & the Fuel (New Orleans funk and R&B)
COSTAR GROUP STAGE
- 12:00 – 12:30 Chris Thomas & His Smoke Dancers (Haudenosaunee social dance)
- 12:45 – 1:30 Kala Ramnath (Hindustani violin)
- 1:45 – 2:30 Hālau ‘O Lilinoe (traditional Hawai’ian hula)
- 2:45 – 3:30 Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (bluegrass)
- 3:45 – 4:45 String Session: Picked, Plucked, and Struck—Igor Iachimciuc (Cheres), Nathan Livers (Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper), Octavio Vega Hernández (Grupo Mono Blanco), Wayne Henderson, Yann Falquet (Genticorum)
- 5:00 – 5:45 Cheres (Ukrainian)
- 6:45 – 7:30 * Helobung (traditional Tboli music and dance)
- 7:45 – 8:30 Grupo Mono Blanco (son jarocho)
- 8:45 – 9:30 Genticorum (Québécois)
CARMAX STAGE
- 12:00 – 12:45 Genticorum (Québécois)
- 1:00 – 1:45 Grupo Mono Blanco (son jarocho)
- 2:00 – 3:00 * Songs of Love, Loss, Trouble, and Faith—Annie & the Caldwell Singers, Chuck Mead, Lutchinha, Melody Angel
- 3:15 – 4:00 Kala Ramnath (Hindustani violin)
- 4:20 – 5:15 Leading the Movement: Building Community through Music and Dance—Grupo Mono Blanco, Stanley & the Ten Sleepless Knights, State of the Ozarks String Band
- 6:15 – 7:00 Lutchinha (Cabo Verdean)
- 7:15 – 8:00 Annie & the Caldwell Singers (gospel)
- 8:15 – 9:15 Chuck Mead (rockabilly and honky-tonk)
DOMINION ENERGY DANCE PAVILION
- 12:00 – 1:00 Lutchinha (Cabo Verdean)
- 1:15 – 2:15 Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas (zydeco)
- 2:30 – 3:30 State of the Ozarks String Band (old-time square dance)
- 3:45 – 4:45 Chuck Mead (rockabilly and honky-tonk)
- 5:00 – 6:00 * Melody Angel (Chicago blues)
- 7:00 – 8:00 Baba Commandant & the Mandingo Band (Manding)
- 8:15 – 9:30 Bio Ritmo (salsa)
FAMILY STAGE
- 12:00 – 12:45 Los Alacranes de R.V.A. (presented by JAMinc)
- 1:00 – 1:30 Greenbelt S.I.T.Y. Stars (precision jump rope) (Performance is up on 2nd Street behind Family Area)
- 1:45 – 2:30 Mary & the Classroom Instrument Band (presented by JAMinc)
- 2:30 – 2:40 Junior Ranger Swearing-In (presented by JAMinc)
- 2:45 – 3:30 Chris Thomas & His Smoke Dancers (Haudenosaunee social dance)
- 3:45 – 4:30 Make a Lei and Hula Dance with Hālau ‘O Lilinoe (traditional Hawai’ian hula)
- 4:45 – 5:15 Greenbelt S.I.T.Y. Stars (precision jump rope) (Performance is up on 2nd Street behind Family Area)
CENTER FOR CULTURAL VIBRANCY VIRGINIA FOLKLIFE STAGE
- 12:15 – 1:00 Virginia Meets the Virgin Islands—The Legendary Ingramettes, Stanley & the Ten Sleepless Knights
- 1:15– 2:00 Gail Caesar (Piedmont blues)
- 2:15 – 3:00 Wayne Henderson & Friends (Appalachian traditions)
- 3:15 – 4:00 Danny Knicely & Chao Tian (Appalachian traditions with Chinese dulcimer)
- 4:15 – 5:00 Wild Ponies (Americana)
- 5:15 – 6:30 Farm and Fun Time® featuring Bill & the Belles, Linda Lay, Elizabeth LaPrelle and Elsa Howell (country radio hour)
STREET PERFORMANCES AT TREDEGAR PLAZA
- 3:00 – 3:30 Greenbelt S.I.T.Y. Stars (precision jump rope)
- 4:30 – 5:00 Helobung (traditional Tboli music and dance)
Sunday, October 15
ALTRIA STAGE
- 12:00 – 12:45 Annie & the Caldwell Singers (gospel)
- 1:00 – 1:45 Grupo Mono Blanco (son jarocho)
- 2:00 – 2:45 Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (bluegrass)
- 3:00 – 3:45 Lutchinha (Cabo Verdean)
- 4:00 – 4:45 Melody Angel (Chicago blues)
- 5:00 – 6:00 Cyril Neville with Omari Neville & the Fuel (New Orleans funk and R&B)
COSTAR GROUP STAGE
- 12:15 – 1:00 State of the Ozarks String Band (Ozark old-time)
- 1:15 – 1:45 Chris Thomas & His Smoke Dancers (Haudenosaunee social dance)
- 2:00 – 2:45 * In Harmony: Dance and the Natural World—Chris Thomas & His Smoke Dancers, Hālau ‘O Lilinoe, Helobung
- 3:00 – 3:45 Genticorum (Québécois)
- 4:00 – 5:00 Playing First Fiddle: Asia to the Americas—David Scrivner (State of the Ozarks String Band), Kala Ramnath, Michael Cleveland, Pascal Gemme (Genticorum), Valeri Glava (Cheres)
- 5:15 – 6:00 Cheres (Ukrainian)
CARMAX STAGE
- 12:00 – 12:45 Hālau ‘O Lilinoe (traditional Hawai’ian hula)
- 1:00 – 1:45 Kala Ramnath (Hindustani violin)
- 2:00 – 2:45 Baba Commandant & the Mandingo Band (Manding)
- 3:00 – 3:45 Funk and Boogie from South Louisiana to West Africa—Baba Commandant & the Mandingo Band, Cyril Neville, Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas
- 4:00 – 4:45 * Annie & the Caldwell Singers (gospel)
- 5:00 – 5:45 Stanley & the Ten Sleepless Knights (quelbe music)
DOMINION ENERGY DANCE PAVILION
- 12:00 – 1:00 Stanley & the Ten Sleepless Knights (quelbe music)
- 1:15 – 2:15 Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas (zydeco)
- 2:30 – 3:30 * Chuck Mead (rockabilly and honky-tonk)
- 3:45 – 4:45 Bio Ritmo (salsa)
- 5:00 – 6:00 Baba Commandant & the Mandingo Band (Manding)
FAMILY STAGE
- 12:00 – 12:45 Susan Greenbaum (presented by JAMinc)
- 1:00 – 1:30 Greenbelt S.I.T.Y. Stars (precision jump rope) (Performance is up on 2nd Street behind Family Area)
- 1:45 – 2:15 Eric Stanley (presented by JAMinc)
- 2:15 – 2:25 Junior Ranger Swearing-In
- 2:30 – 3:15 Learn Square Dancing with State of the Ozarks String Band (Ozark old-time)
- 3:30 – 4:15 Helobung (traditional Tboli music and dance)
- 4:30 – 5:00 Greenbelt S.I.T.Y. Stars (precision jump rope) (Performance is up on 2nd Street behind Family Area)
CENTER FOR CULTURAL VIBRANCY VIRGINIA FOLKLIFE STAGE
- 12:00 – 1:15 New Sounds of Bristol Showcase
- 1:30 – 2:30 Sherman Holmes & Cora Armstrong with Jared Pool, Andrew Alli and Rev. Almeta Ingram-Miller (gospel and soul)
- 2:45 – 3:30 Martha Spencer & the Wonderland Band (honky-tonk)
- 3:50 – 4:45 Rodney Stith (classic soul)
- 5:00 – 6:00 The Legendary Ingramettes (gospel)
STREET PERFORMANCE AT TREDEGAR PLAZA
- 2:30 – 3:00 Greenbelt S.I.T.Y. Stars (precision jump rope)
- 4:00 – 4:30 Hālau ‘O Lilinoe (traditional Hawai’ian hula)
To learn more about the artists performing at this year’s festival, click HERE.
