Here’s the full performance schedule for 2023 Richmond Folk Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Folk Festival is just one month away, and organizers have announced the full lineup for this year’s event.

The three-day event will be held Oct. 13-15 at downtown Richmond’s riverfront.

The event celebrates the roots, richness and variety of American culture through music, dance, traditional crafts, storytelling and food.

Here’s the full performance schedule:

Friday, October 13

ALTRIA STAGE

6:30 – 7:30 Genticorum (Québécois)



7:45 – 8:45 Chuck Mead (rockabilly and honky-tonk)



9:00 – 10:00 Baba Commandant & the Mandingo Band (Manding)



COSTAR GROUP STAGE

7:30 – 8:30 State of the Ozarks String band (Ozark old-time)



8:45 – 9:45 Kala Ramnath (Hindustani violin)



DOMINION ENERGY DANCE PAVILION

7:15 – 7:45 zydeco dance lesson with Jarene Fleming



7:45 – 8:45 Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas (zydeco)



9:00 – 10:00 Melody Angel (Chicago blues)

Saturday, October 14

ALTRIA STAGE

12:00 – 12:45 State of the Ozarks String Band (Ozark old-time)



1:00 – 1:45 Cheres (Ukrainian)



2:00 – 2:45 Stanley & the Ten Sleepless Knights ( quelbe music)



3:00 – 3:45 Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas (zydeco)



4:00 – 5:00 Bio Ritmo (salsa)



6:00 – 7:00 Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (bluegrass)



7:15 – 8:15 Melody Angel (Chicago blues)



8:30 – 9:30 Cyril Neville with Omari Neville & the Fuel (New Orleans funk and R&B)



COSTAR GROUP STAGE

12:00 – 12:30 Chris Thomas & His Smoke Dancers (Haudenosaunee social dance)



12:45 – 1:30 Kala Ramnath (Hindustani violin)



1:45 – 2:30 Hālau ‘O Lilinoe (traditional Hawai’ian hula)



2:45 – 3:30 Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (bluegrass)



3:45 – 4:45 String Session: Picked, Plucked, and Struck —Igor Iachimciuc (Cheres), Nathan Livers (Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper), Octavio Vega Hernández (Grupo Mono Blanco), Wayne Henderson, Yann Falquet (Genticorum)



5:00 – 5:45 Cheres (Ukrainian)



6:45 – 7:30 * Helobung (traditional Tboli music and dance)



7:45 – 8:30 Grupo Mono Blanco ( son jarocho )



8:45 – 9:30 Genticorum (Québécois)



CARMAX STAGE

12:00 – 12:45 Genticorum (Québécois)



1:00 – 1:45 Grupo Mono Blanco ( son jarocho )



2:00 – 3:00 * Songs of Love, Loss, Trouble, and Faith —Annie & the Caldwell Singers, Chuck Mead, Lutchinha, Melody Angel



3:15 – 4:00 Kala Ramnath (Hindustani violin)



4:20 – 5:15 Leading the Movement: Building Community through Music and Dance —Grupo Mono Blanco, Stanley & the Ten Sleepless Knights, State of the Ozarks String Band



6:15 – 7:00 Lutchinha (Cabo Verdean)



7:15 – 8:00 Annie & the Caldwell Singers (gospel)



8:15 – 9:15 Chuck Mead (rockabilly and honky-tonk)



DOMINION ENERGY DANCE PAVILION

12:00 – 1:00 Lutchinha (Cabo Verdean)



1:15 – 2:15 Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas (zydeco)



2:30 – 3:30 State of the Ozarks String Band (old-time square dance)



3:45 – 4:45 Chuck Mead (rockabilly and honky-tonk)



5:00 – 6:00 * Melody Angel (Chicago blues)



7:00 – 8:00 Baba Commandant & the Mandingo Band (Manding)



8:15 – 9:30 Bio Ritmo (salsa)



FAMILY STAGE

12:00 – 12:45 Los Alacranes de R.V.A. (presented by JAMinc)



1:00 – 1:30 Greenbelt S.I.T.Y. Stars (precision jump rope) (Performance is up on 2nd Street behind Family Area)



1:45 – 2:30 Mary & the Classroom Instrument Band ( presented by JAMinc )



2:30 – 2:40 Junior Ranger Swearing-In (presented by JAMinc)



2:45 – 3:30 Chris Thomas & His Smoke Dancers (Haudenosaunee social dance)



3:45 – 4:30 Make a Lei and Hula Dance with Hālau ‘O Lilinoe (traditional Hawai’ian hula)



4:45 – 5:15 Greenbelt S.I.T.Y. Stars (precision jump rope) (Performance is up on 2nd Street behind Family Area)



CENTER FOR CULTURAL VIBRANCY VIRGINIA FOLKLIFE STAGE

12:15 – 1:00 Virginia Meets the Virgin Islands —The Legendary Ingramettes, Stanley & the Ten Sleepless Knights



1:15– 2:00 Gail Caesar (Piedmont blues)



2:15 – 3:00 Wayne Henderson & Friends (Appalachian traditions)



3:15 – 4:00 Danny Knicely & Chao Tian (Appalachian traditions with Chinese dulcimer)



4:15 – 5:00 Wild Ponies (Americana)



5:15 – 6:30 Farm and Fun Time® featuring Bill & the Belles, Linda Lay, Elizabeth LaPrelle and Elsa Howell (country radio hour)



STREET PERFORMANCES AT TREDEGAR PLAZA

3:00 – 3:30 Greenbelt S.I.T.Y. Stars (precision jump rope)



4:30 – 5:00 Helobung (traditional Tboli music and dance)

Sunday, October 15

ALTRIA STAGE

12:00 – 12:45 Annie & the Caldwell Singers (gospel)



1:00 – 1:45 Grupo Mono Blanco ( son jarocho )



2:00 – 2:45 Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (bluegrass)



3:00 – 3:45 Lutchinha (Cabo Verdean)



4:00 – 4:45 Melody Angel (Chicago blues)



5:00 – 6:00 Cyril Neville with Omari Neville & the Fuel (New Orleans funk and R&B)



COSTAR GROUP STAGE

12:15 – 1:00 State of the Ozarks String Band (Ozark old-time)



1:15 – 1:45 Chris Thomas & His Smoke Dancers (Haudenosaunee social dance)



2:00 – 2:45 * In Harmony: Dance and the Natural World— Chris Thomas & His Smoke Dancers, Hālau ‘O Lilinoe, Helobung



3:00 – 3:45 Genticorum (Québécois)



4:00 – 5:00 Playing First Fiddle: Asia to the Americas— David Scrivner (State of the Ozarks String Band), Kala Ramnath, Michael Cleveland, Pascal Gemme (Genticorum), Valeri Glava (Cheres)



5:15 – 6:00 Cheres (Ukrainian)



CARMAX STAGE

12:00 – 12:45 Hālau ‘O Lilinoe (traditional Hawai’ian hula)



1:00 – 1:45 Kala Ramnath (Hindustani violin)



2:00 – 2:45 Baba Commandant & the Mandingo Band (Manding)



3:00 – 3:45 Funk and Boogie from South Louisiana to West Africa— Baba Commandant & the Mandingo Band, Cyril Neville, Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas



4:00 – 4:45 * Annie & the Caldwell Singers (gospel)



5:00 – 5:45 Stanley & the Ten Sleepless Knights (quelbe music)



DOMINION ENERGY DANCE PAVILION

12:00 – 1:00 Stanley & the Ten Sleepless Knights ( quelbe music)



1:15 – 2:15 Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas (zydeco)



2:30 – 3:30 * Chuck Mead (rockabilly and honky-tonk)



3:45 – 4:45 Bio Ritmo (salsa)



5:00 – 6:00 Baba Commandant & the Mandingo Band (Manding)



FAMILY STAGE

12:00 – 12:45 Susan Greenbaum (presented by JAMinc)



1:00 – 1:30 Greenbelt S.I.T.Y. Stars (precision jump rope) (Performance is up on 2nd Street behind Family Area)



1:45 – 2:15 Eric Stanley (presented by JAMinc)



2:15 – 2:25 Junior Ranger Swearing-In



2:30 – 3:15 Learn Square Dancing with State of the Ozarks String Band (Ozark old-time)



3:30 – 4:15 Helobung (traditional Tboli music and dance)



4:30 – 5:00 Greenbelt S.I.T.Y. Stars (precision jump rope) (Performance is up on 2nd Street behind Family Area)



CENTER FOR CULTURAL VIBRANCY VIRGINIA FOLKLIFE STAGE

12:00 – 1:15 New Sounds of Bristol Showcase



1:30 – 2:30 Sherman Holmes & Cora Armstrong with Jared Pool, Andrew Alli and Rev. Almeta Ingram-Miller (gospel and soul)



2:45 – 3:30 Martha Spencer & the Wonderland Band (honky-tonk)



3:50 – 4:45 Rodney Stith (classic soul)



5:00 – 6:00 The Legendary Ingramettes (gospel)



STREET PERFORMANCE AT TREDEGAR PLAZA

2:30 – 3:00 Greenbelt S.I.T.Y. Stars (precision jump rope)



4:00 – 4:30 Hālau ‘O Lilinoe (traditional Hawai’ian hula)



To learn more about the artists performing at this year’s festival, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.