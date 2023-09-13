Your Money with Carlson Financial
Candi Royer pleads guilty in Augusta County court

Candi Royer, mugshot
Candi Royer, mugshot(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Candi Royer pleaded guilty to one charge of first degree murder in the death Khaleesi Cuthriell in court Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Royer was in court for several charges, including:

  • Child Abuse Serious Injury
  • Aggravated Murder
  • Concealing a Dead Body
  • Homicide

WHSV’s Mike Staley was in the courtroom and said Royer was found guilty of first degree murder, and that all other charges are nolle prosequi.

Travis Brown, Royer’s then-boyfriend, was found guilty of child abuse causing serious injury, aggravated murder, and felony homicide in August.

Both Royer and Brown will be sentenced in February.

