Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- A man is dead after a hit & run near Short Pump Town Center.
- A candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates is under criticism after videos were allegedly found of her performing sex acts with her husband for tips.
- It has been one month since an inmate escaped from St. Mary’s Hospital.
- Today’s forecast consists of one more day of heat and humidity. Full forecast >
Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.
Download NBC12′s Apps
> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.
> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play
> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.