Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Virginia Tech receives $50 million gift to expand health science research

Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion
Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion(wdbj7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Red Gates Foundation has committed $50 million to Virginia Tech Carilion to expand health sciences research at the university.

The gift is among the largest ever made to the university, according to school officials.

“The Red Gates Foundation is committed to funding innovative research that has the potential to make a real difference in the world,” said Jeff Galanti, the foundation’s executive director. “The Fralin Biomedical Research Institute is a world-renowned research institution that pushes the boundaries of what is possible. We are confident that their nimble approach to research, which is focused on the intersections of science, medicine, engineering, and data analytics, will help them make significant breakthroughs that benefit humanity in the years to come.”

The six immediate projects led by senior researchers at the institute that will be made possible by the Red Gates Foundation gift are the following:

  • A new therapeutic approach to reducing side effects of radiation treatment in cancer patients in a project led by Robert Gourdie
  • A new technique that targets and destroys invasive brain cancer cells in a project led by Jennifer Munson
  • A remotely delivered smartphone app that helps the brain consider future events  to reduce smoking and incidence of lung cancer among veterans in a project led by Warren Bickel
  • Combination therapies and delivery routes that target mitochondrial dysfunction in nerve cells to slow and prevent Parkinson’s disease progression in work led by Anthony-Samuel LaMantia with collaborator Read Montague
  • New machine learning applications to rapidly measure neurochemicals in the brain for precision diagnosis and tracking of effective therapeutics to treat epilepsy in children in work led by Montague
  • Development of a compound that mimics exercise for promoting health and preventing and treating non-communicable diseases including cancer in work led by Zhen Yan with collaborator Webster Santos

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The paint is water-soluble, meaning it will wash off with just water.
Paint spill splatters cars, roadway in Henrico County
Susanna Gibson is running for House Delegate in the 57th District.
House candidate allegedly found posting sex acts with husband online
A former 3rd-grade teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Richmond was indicted on...
Ex-Catholic school teacher faces sex crimes involving minors
Chances are if you in Henrico County, you've seen one of these controversial and explicit...
Anti-Biden sign man facing charges in Henrico
FILE - Investigators believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when...
Lifeguard stand falls over and crushes woman to death, police say

Latest News

Check traffic conditions in Central Virginia.
Check live traffic in and around the Richmond area
VDOT starts work on a two-year bridge rehabilitation project across the Varina-Enon Bridge...
Works starts on Varina-Enon bridge rehabilitation project Tuesday
A modular roundabout is coming to the intersection of Turner and Darbytown roads in Henrico...
Lane closures likely as crews build roundabout at Turner and Darbytown roads
Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority hiked up toll rates for the first time since 2008.
Tolls increase on Powhite Parkway, Downtown Expressway
Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority hiked up toll rates for the first time since 2008.
Tolls increase takes effect on Richmond expressways