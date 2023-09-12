Your Money with Carlson Financial
Verdict reached in 2022 Blacksburg hookah lounge shooting trial

Jamel Flint testifies
Jamel Flint testifies(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Jamel Flint was found guilty on all charges of first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony on Sept. 12.

Flint was charged with multiple felonies related to the Feb. 4, 2022 shooting at Melody Hookah Lounge in Blacksburg.

The shooting left 18-year-old Isiah Robinson dead and four others wounded.

During day two of the trial, Flint took the stand in his own defense.

He claimed someone attempted to pull a gun on him outside of the lounge so he opened fire.

“I ain’t gonna lie, it scared me lowkey because I’m just coming from being shot so I don’t really know what he’s planning on doing or if he’s just trying to pump fake but I ain’t about to wait and see,” Flint said during questioning.

Flint stated he had been shot two months prior to the incident in Blacksburg, which left him on edge that night.

The prosecution targeted the claim of self-defense calling it an “11th hour defense” because there had been no mention of the other gun prior to the jury trial.

During the prosecution’s cross-examination of Flint, he admitted to shooting and said he had remorse for everyone getting shot.

Flint said he tossed the gun off the side of the highway on his way back to Roanoke after the shooting. Police were never able to locate the gun.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

