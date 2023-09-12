Tuesday Forecast: One more hot and humid day before a slide toward fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - High heat and humidity for one more day. A low end shower/storm chance tonight and tomorrow, then a blast of Fall Thursday.

Tuesday: A sunny start, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with a spotty shower and storm in the afternoon and early evening. Scattered showers and storms late evening into the overnight. Highs around 90°. (Rain Chance: 10% during the day, 40% at night)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorms at any point. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

First Alert: Low humidity and fall-like temperatures arrive for the end of the week!

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Breezy at times and less humid. Lows near 60°, highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Sunny with low humidity. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the mid to upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Sunny with low humidity. Lows in the mid 50s, highs around 80°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and still pleasant with low humidity Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

