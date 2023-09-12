Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Tuesday Forecast: One more hot and humid day before a slide toward fall

A cold front sparks a few showers and storms tonight/tomorrow
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - High heat and humidity for one more day. A low end shower/storm chance tonight and tomorrow, then a blast of Fall Thursday.

Tuesday: A sunny start, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with a spotty shower and storm in the afternoon and early evening. Scattered showers and storms late evening into the overnight. Highs around 90°. (Rain Chance: 10% during the day, 40% at night)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorms at any point. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

First Alert: Low humidity and fall-like temperatures arrive for the end of the week!

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Breezy at times and less humid. Lows near 60°, highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Sunny with low humidity. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the mid to upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Sunny with low humidity. Lows in the mid 50s, highs around 80°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and still pleasant with low humidity Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The paint is water-soluble, meaning it will wash off with just water.
Paint spill splatters cars, roadway in Henrico County
Susanna Gibson is running for House Delegate in the 57th District.
House candidate allegedly found posting sex acts with husband online
A former 3rd-grade teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Richmond was indicted on...
Ex-Catholic school teacher faces sex crimes involving minors
FILE - Investigators believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when...
Lifeguard stand falls over and crushes woman to death, police say
33-year-old Michael Harris was shot to death in Lousia Sunday afternoon.
Man found shot to death in Louisa; suspect in custody

Latest News

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: A taste of Autumn is in sight
Hit or miss shower and storm chances through Wednesday, then a blast of Fall Thursday.
Forecast: A taste of Autumn is in sight
We have high humidity and low-end storm chances through Wednesday, then a blast of Fall on...
Monday Forecast: Hot and Humid again but relief in sight
We have high humidity and low-end storm chances through Wednesday, then a blast of Fall on...
Monday Forecast: Hot and Humid again but relief in sight