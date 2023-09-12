New online housing assistance guide looks to address housing insecurity in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Department of Social Services officially launched a digital housing assistance guide for residents.

Here’s what the new webpage includes:

Information about emergency shelters for community members facing homelessness or temporary residential assistance

Income-based and supportive housing opportunities

Housing options for people with criminal records

Educational programming on eviction prevention and diversion

“Housing insecurity is a significant challenge for our community – even for many people who are working full time, rent increases have made their current residence no longer affordable,” said Kiva Rogers, director of Social Services. “Once someone has an eviction on their record, they face additional barriers to securing housing, and it becomes a perpetual cycle.

To access the online assistance guide, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.