Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines

McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For years, McDonald’s has allowed customers to fill and refill their own drinks.

But now, the fast-food chain has announced plans to ditch its self-serve soda machines.

McDonald’s said it’s because fewer people are eating in its dining rooms since the pandemic, reducing the need for the machines.

The company said its digital sales, which include orders on its app or through partners like Uber Eats, now make up 40% of sales.

According to McDonald’s, the machines will be eliminated from its U.S. restaurants by the year 2032.

Future McDonald’s will also have smaller dining rooms, or none at all. The company recently teased a new smaller format called “CosMc’s.” McDonald’s hasn’t released further details about the concept.

Other fast-food chains are reportedly experimenting with redesigns too, including Chipotle and Taco Bell.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The paint is water-soluble, meaning it will wash off with just water.
Paint spill splatters cars, roadway in Henrico County
Susanna Gibson is running for House Delegate in the 57th District.
House candidate allegedly found posting sex acts with husband online
A former 3rd-grade teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Richmond was indicted on...
Ex-Catholic school teacher faces sex crimes involving minors
Chances are if you in Henrico County, you've seen one of these controversial and explicit...
Anti-Biden sign man facing charges in Henrico
Anyone with information is asked to call police at Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man struck, killed in hit-and-run near Short Pump Town Center

Latest News

FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Cook County Jail, March 16, 2022, in Chicago....
Illinois appeals court hears arguments on Jussie Smollett request to toss convictions
Brian Fredrickson is working to save native pollinators like the honey bee
Pollinators in Peril: orchestrating a new flight of the bumblebee
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
5 former officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols are also facing federal civil rights charges
bees
Anyone with information is asked to call police at Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man struck, killed in hit-and-run near Short Pump Town Center