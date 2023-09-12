Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Man struck, killed near Short Pump Town Center

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened near Short Pump Town Center.

Henrico Police say the incident happened around 2:30 Tuesday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been struck by a car. He died at the scene.

Police are working to notify the victim’s family.

Broad St. between Lauderdale and Pump Rd. was closed for several hours while police investigated.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The paint is water-soluble, meaning it will wash off with just water.
Paint spill splatters cars, roadway in Henrico County
Susanna Gibson is running for House Delegate in the 57th District.
House candidate allegedly found posting sex acts with husband online
A former 3rd-grade teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Richmond was indicted on...
Ex-Catholic school teacher faces sex crimes involving minors
FILE - Investigators believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when...
Lifeguard stand falls over and crushes woman to death, police say
33-year-old Michael Harris was shot to death in Lousia Sunday afternoon.
Man found shot to death in Louisa; suspect in custody

Latest News

NBC12 is On Your Side for breaking news, weather and more.
Watch Live: 12News Today
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man dies in hit & run near Short Pump Town Center
Susanna Gibson is running for House Delegate in the 57th District.
House candidate allegedly found posting sex acts with husband online
Chances are if you in Henrico County, you've seen one of these controversial and explicit...
Anti-Biden sign man facing charges in Henrico