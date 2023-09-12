Man struck, killed near Short Pump Town Center

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened near Short Pump Town Center.

Henrico Police say the incident happened around 2:30 Tuesday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been struck by a car. He died at the scene.

Police are working to notify the victim’s family.

Broad St. between Lauderdale and Pump Rd. was closed for several hours while police investigated.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

