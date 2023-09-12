Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man struck, killed in hit-and-run near Short Pump Town Center

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a deadly hit and run near Short Pump Town Center late Monday.

When officers arrived around 11 p.m. at the intersection of W. Broad Street and Spring Oak Drive, they found a man, later identified as 52-year-old Alonzo Earl Williams, had been struck by a car. He died at the scene.

Broad Street between Lauderdale and Pump roads was closed for several hours while police investigated.

Police’s investigation revealed that Williams walked into the roadway, where he was then hit. The driver did not stay on the scene. Police say the suspected car should have wheel well damage from the incident.

Anyone who may have been in the area during the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

