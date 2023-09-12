Your Money with Carlson Financial
Henrico proposes new real estate tax relief program

Henrico is proposing a new program that would place a cap on real estate tax bills for elderly and disabled homeowners.
By Riley Wyant
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico is proposing a new program to cap real estate tax bills for elderly and disabled homeowners.

County leaders say, if approved, it would be the first of its kind in Virginia.

This tax relief program would be called “RECAP.”

It will build upon Henrico’s existing “REAP” program if approved.

This comes at a time when senior and disabled homeowners are struggling with outrageous costs as property values rise.

This proposal is designed to help offset economic hardship for that vulnerable population.

“I’m hoping there will be a huge sigh of relief in Henrico County for those who are on fixed income that are over 65,” Three Chopt District Supervisor Tommy Branin said.

To qualify, you must be 65 and older or totally and permanently disabled with a maximum household income of $105,000 and a net worth of $700,000.

“It’s part of our community that is being hit the hardest with the way the market has risen and the tax assessments of their homes and property,” Branin said.

If you qualify, Henrico will freeze your tax bill and ensure you receive an exemption equal to the difference between your new and base year’s tax amounts. Even if your assessment rises, your bill will remain the same.

“You’ll never go higher. If the market goes lower, which very may well happen this year, you will actually go down with that assessment, and then as the market starts going back up, you’ll stay there,” Branin said.

This comes after several residents and homeowners have struggled to make ends meet due to various market woes.

“Every dollar counts,” Varina District Supervisor Tyrone Nelson said. “Putting gas in the car, being able to buy groceries, get your medicine, I think the tax relief gives the ability for people to be able to use that money for everyday life.”

Henrico says it has the funds to pull it off thanks to the influx of money that has come back due to the high market value in the county.

“This is just another way of us doing what’s right,” Branin said.

This plan will all be introduced at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

Then, after a public hearing, there will be a vote on Sept. 26.

If it passes, the program will start accepting applications in February 2024.

