Henrico High School implements new guidelines at sporting events

Henrico High School is following suit with many other schools across the region and...
Henrico High School is following suit with many other schools across the region and implementing new security measures and guidelines at after-school sporting events.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico High School is following suit with many other schools across the region and implementing new security measures and guidelines at after-school sporting events.

The school says they are implementing the following guidelines:

  • An adult must accompany attendees younger than 18 and enter the stadium through two identified lines. Adults supervising minors must present a photo ID for entry to the game.
  • Security personnel will screen all guests using metal detectors and wands at all entry points.
  • Guests will not be admitted if the identification does not match the name used to purchase a ticket via GoFans. A refund for ticket costs will be given.
  • All fans must sit in the stands rather than congregate in open areas. You are still welcome to enjoy the concession stand and use restrooms.
  • After the game, all drivers should exit from the parking lot gate closest to the attendance loop.
  • Students who are being picked up should exit the stadium from the gate next to the concession stand. Parents and guardians picking up students should arrive at the bus ramp at 9:30 p.m.

HHS also says they have enhanced security measures on campus with weapons scanners and more security staff.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

