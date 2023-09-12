Your Money with Carlson Financial
‘The heart and soul of Jackson Ward’: Preparations underway for 2nd Street Festival

Mavis Wynn: “It’s a great celebration of the community.”
2nd Street Festival
2nd Street Festival(Source;WWBT | WWBT)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In just a few weeks, the 35th annual 2nd Street Festival will take place in Jackson Ward to celebrate, reflect and honor one of Richmond’s most historic neighborhoods.

The festival, set to take place on Oct. 7-8, will feature live music, food vendors, and areas for people to shop.

“Everyone is just very excited,” said Mavis Wynn, events operation manager.

At this moment, Wynn told NBC12 they are putting the finishing touches on this year’s festival after a tropical storm canceled the festival last year.

“We are constantly working in the background. We actually start working in the background in November of the previous year,” said Wynn. “Right now, we’re just dotting I’s, crossing T’s, making sure we have all of our permits, that we have all of our vendors, and that we have everything in order.”

Venture Richmond also released the full line-up of artists who will perform during the two-day event, including J-Baxter & the S.A.U.C.E., the Virginia Union University Choir and Legacy Band.

Saturday’s festival headliner is Average White Band, and there will also be a musical tribute to Prince on Sunday.

“It’s a great celebration of the community,” said Wynn.

A festival Wynn also said serves as a reunion in the River City.

“A lot of people grew up in Jackson Ward, but they have moved to different locations. They moved to different states,” said Wynn. “They moved to different cities. But coming back for 2nd Street Festival, it’s a reunion for a lot of people.”

The festival is marking 35 years, a tradition becoming one of the largest street festivals in the Mid-Atlantic.

“We are celebrating the heart and soul of Jackson Ward when it was considered to be the Harlem of the South,” said Wynn.

The 2nd Street Festival will occur on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 8 from 1-6 p.m.

To see the stage schedule for this year’s 2nd Street Festival, click here.

