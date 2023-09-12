Your Money with Carlson Financial
Hannah’s Helpers: Housekeepers bring joy to 6-year-old patient at Children’s Tower

By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For some, the Children’s Tower of VCU is a home away from home. Inside the hospital, parents like Lauren Schooler never know what the day or hour will bring.

Her daughter Hannah is just 6 years old, and life has already thrown its greatest curveballs.

Taking a look back to 2017, Hannah was born with Down syndrome. The series of back-to-back medical battles started at just 3 months old, already enduring three surgeries for heart and gastrointestinal issues. Then, at the age of one, she went into cardiac arrest and suffered a brain injury.

She’s now kept alive on a ventilator and around-the-clock special care from her parents and siblings.

“We try our best to look for the silver linings everywhere because if you don’t do that, you’re going to drown,” Schooler said.

Six weeks in the pediatric ICU felt like months but then came the silver lining from two housekeepers.

See why Shanika Wiggins and Katrina Stanley both received this week’s Acts of Kindness Award below:

You may remember seeing Hannah and her family last year on NBC12. Click/tap here to check out Jasmine Turner’s report

