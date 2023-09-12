Chesterfield waiving fees for vegetative debris disposal following severe weather

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield County is waiving vegetative debris disposal fees after severe weather hit the area last week.

The fees are waived at the Northern and Southern Area Convenience Centers through Sunday, Sept. 24, to give residents time to clean up.

This only applies to residential debris, and all visits will be subject to the standard rules for disposal facilities, including timber less than 16 inches in diameter and 8 feet long.

The full list of acceptable items can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.