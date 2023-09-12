Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Chesterfield waiving fees for vegetative debris disposal following severe weather

Crews clean up the aftermath left behind by Thursday's severe weather.
Crews clean up the aftermath left behind by Thursday's severe weather.(Source;WWBT | WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield County is waiving vegetative debris disposal fees after severe weather hit the area last week.

The fees are waived at the Northern and Southern Area Convenience Centers through Sunday, Sept. 24, to give residents time to clean up.

This only applies to residential debris, and all visits will be subject to the standard rules for disposal facilities, including timber less than 16 inches in diameter and 8 feet long.

The full list of acceptable items can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The paint is water-soluble, meaning it will wash off with just water.
Paint spill splatters cars, roadway in Henrico County
Susanna Gibson is running for House Delegate in the 57th District.
House candidate allegedly found posting sex acts with husband online
A former 3rd-grade teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Richmond was indicted on...
Ex-Catholic school teacher faces sex crimes involving minors
Chances are if you in Henrico County, you've seen one of these controversial and explicit...
Anti-Biden sign man facing charges in Henrico
Anyone with information is asked to call police at Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man struck, killed in hit-and-run near Short Pump Town Center

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call police at Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man struck, killed in hit-and-run near Short Pump Town Center
The paint is water-soluble, meaning it will wash off with just water.
Paint spill splatters cars, roadway in Henrico County
A 31-year-old man died Sunday after crashing his car into an embankment on Hull Street.
31-year-old man dies in crash on Hull Street
Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.
Henrico Road still closed due to paint spill