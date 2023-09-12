Your Money with Carlson Financial
Blue Ridge Rock Festival responds to community outcry

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ALTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Rock Festival has issued a statement amid community outcry.

Organizers issued a statement on Instagram Tuesday;

“Thank you for your patience during these heartbreaking circumstances. There is an overabundance of misinformation circulating that we will fully address in due time. We see you and are working as quickly as possible on our end to take care of you. This past weekend’s weather cancellation was a collective one, made by the event’s emergency management team composed of state and county officials, as well as representatives from the venue. We are currently in extensive discussions with our ticketing company and partners. We ask for a bit more of your patience as we work to provide you with [a] resolution.”

WDBJ7 has been following the festival and recently informed you of the stagehand strike due to poor working conditions.

Attendees claimed the cancellation of Saturday and Sunday’s events was not being accurately represented.

Many attendees were disappointed with the experience in addition to the venue encountering serious damage after severe weather struck on Thursday.

Many concert-goers are still seeking refunds from the event.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

