Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Alabama football player arrested on sodomy charge

Antonio Ross faces a sodomy charge in Calhoun County, Alabama. (WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEAVER, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Alabama football preferred walk-on Antonio Chauncey Ross has been indicted by a grand jury on a sodomy charge, according to the Weaver Police Department.

Ross has been charged with sodomy second degree following an investigation involving a juvenile female victim.

Weaver police say the 19-year-old was arrested Monday morning and booked into the Calhoun County Jail. Ross posted a $50,000 bond and was released.

Ross was listed as a wide receiver for the Crimson Tide in the 2023 Media Guide.

“Tonio Ross is no longer part of the program and has been removed from campus,” Alabama said in a statement, per The Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The paint is water-soluble, meaning it will wash off with just water.
Paint spill splatters cars, roadway in Henrico County
Susanna Gibson is running for House Delegate in the 57th District.
House candidate allegedly found posting sex acts with husband online
A former 3rd-grade teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Richmond was indicted on...
Ex-Catholic school teacher faces sex crimes involving minors
Chances are if you in Henrico County, you've seen one of these controversial and explicit...
Anti-Biden sign man facing charges in Henrico
Anyone with information is asked to call police at Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man struck, killed near Short Pump Town Center

Latest News

Democrats in the Senate are speaking out about the House's plan to start an impeachment inquiry...
Democrats respond to Biden impeachment inquiry
Anyone with information is asked to call police at Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man struck, killed near Short Pump Town Center
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2
FILE - Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. dribbles during the second half of an NBA...
Houston Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. fractured girlfriend’s vertebrae in NYC assault, prosecutors say
Republican senators talk about House impeachment inquiry for President Joe Biden. (Source: CNN)
Republican senators react to McCarthy's announcement of Biden impeachment inquiry