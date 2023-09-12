Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

AARP: Five things to never carry in your wallet or purse

Set up fraud alerts online with banking and credit accounts
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The Federal Trade Commission received more than one million complaints of identity theft in 2022, with some instances occurring after the theft of a purse or wallet.

The AARP said one way to help prevent identity theft is to be very selective about what you keep in wallets and purses. The company published a list of 10 Worst Things to Carry in Your Wallet, which includes:

Social Security card: This is unlikely needed for everyday use and can easily be used for fraud if it falls into the wrong hands

Medicare card: Only carry when needed to protect the unique Medicare number

Barely used credit cards: The more cards lost or stolen, the larger the exposure and headache to cancel accounts

Password cheat sheet: This could give a thief easy access to financial and personal accounts

Blank checks: These can easily be exploited by fraudsters

If a wallet or purse is missing or stolen, the AARP says to act fast. Lock down accounts and freeze credit as soon as possible.

They have additional tips here for how to prevent identity theft after the loss of a wallet or purse.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The paint is water-soluble, meaning it will wash off with just water.
Paint spill splatters cars, roadway in Henrico County
Susanna Gibson is running for House Delegate in the 57th District.
House candidate allegedly found posting sex acts with husband online
A former 3rd-grade teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Richmond was indicted on...
Ex-Catholic school teacher faces sex crimes involving minors
Chances are if you in Henrico County, you've seen one of these controversial and explicit...
Anti-Biden sign man facing charges in Henrico
Anyone with information is asked to call police at Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man struck, killed in hit-and-run near Short Pump Town Center

Latest News

FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Cook County Jail, March 16, 2022, in Chicago....
Illinois appeals court hears arguments on Jussie Smollett request to toss convictions
Brian Fredrickson is working to save native pollinators like the honey bee
Pollinators in Peril: orchestrating a new flight of the bumblebee
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
5 former officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols are also facing federal civil rights charges
bees
Anyone with information is asked to call police at Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man struck, killed in hit-and-run near Short Pump Town Center