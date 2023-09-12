31-year-old man dies in crash on Hull Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A 31-year-old man died Sunday after crashing his car into an embankment on Hull Street.

Just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 10, officers were called to the 00 block of Hull Street for a vehicle crash. Officers arrived and found a single vehicle traveling southbound across the 14th Street Bridge, driving into an embankment.

Jairo Vargas, 31, of Chester, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this fatal crash is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator R. Jamison at (804) 646-1665 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

