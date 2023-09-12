2nd street festival is back, celebrating 35 years in Jackson Ward

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The time has come to celebrate, reflect and honor one of Richmond’s most historic neighborhoods.

Jackson Ward, previously known as “the Harlem of the South,” will host its 35th annual 2nd Street Festival on Saturday & Sunday, October 7 - 8.

Each year, thousands are invited to visit historic Jackson Ward to reflect on the rich culture and history. This year, visitors can expect three stages of live music, food, local vendors, a kid zone and more.

“As we unite and commemorate the 2nd Street Festival’s 35th celebration, we reflect on its longevity and value. In 1996, I started as an event volunteer and still love the festival twenty-seven years later,” said Sharon Bassard, events and booking manager with Venture Richmond Events. “I have witnessed the economic growth of the Jackson Ward community and am personally proud to be a part of the neighborhood’s success. Alongside Mavis Wynn, the festival’s operation manager, we spend most of each year producing the 2nd Street Festival. With a bit of patience and a lot of joy, we have seen Jackson Ward develop and grow just as the 2nd Street Festival grows and changes with it.”

Visitors can expect to see musical performances from several local artists and Grammy-nominated group, the Average White Band, a soul, R&B and Jazz-Funk group known for its timeless hit ‘Pick Up the Pieces.

The festival will kick off on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. with a ceremonial parade featuring all of the religious, financial, fraternal/sororal and civic organizations that played a part in the history of the Jackson Ward neighborhood. The parade will begin on 2nd and Broad Street and move toward the Eggleston Community Stage on Leigh Street for an opening welcome from the neighborhood association.

During the festival, visitors will have several activities to participate in, including a free 60-minute walking tour guided by Gary Flowers, a Richmond resident with a four-generation family connection to Jackson Ward.

“Educating the public to the place Historic Jackson Ward holds in commerce, education, and dismantling racial segregation in the United States of America is critically important to me,” Mr. Flowers said.

Tour groups will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Maggie Walker National Historic Site on 2nd & E. Leigh Street.

Kids can also participate in the fun with a Kid Zone produced by the Children’s Museum, Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia. Some of the fun activities planned include a community art project, historical quilting, storytelling, bag hat creations and a physical activity area with several yard games. Balloons By Extreme will also be on site for some balloon-twisting fun. The Kidz Zone will be located in the parking lot between Clay and Leigh Street off of 2nd Street

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.