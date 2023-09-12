Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

18-year-old dies after falling out of moving vehicle, police say

Police in Kentucky say 18-year-old Jayden Beamon has died after falling out of a moving vehicle. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - An 18-year-old is dead after police say he fell out of a moving vehicle in Kentucky over the weekend.

According to Kentucky State Police, Jayden Beamon fell from a pickup truck while traveling on U.S. 27 in Harrison County.

Beamon was taken to the hospital but later died.

State police have not immediately released how Beamon fell from the truck he was driving. Authorities said their investigation is ongoing.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe to help with Beamon’s funeral expenses.

“If you knew Jayden, you’d know how much he touched the lives of everyone around him. It’s now our turn to give back and help,” fundraiser organizer Emily Claypool said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The paint is water-soluble, meaning it will wash off with just water.
Paint spill splatters cars, roadway in Henrico County
Susanna Gibson is running for House Delegate in the 57th District.
House candidate allegedly found posting sex acts with husband online
A former 3rd-grade teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Richmond was indicted on...
Ex-Catholic school teacher faces sex crimes involving minors
Chances are if you in Henrico County, you've seen one of these controversial and explicit...
Anti-Biden sign man facing charges in Henrico
Anyone with information is asked to call police at Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man struck, killed in hit-and-run near Short Pump Town Center

Latest News

FILE - An. Abortion rights demonstrator holds a sign during a rally on May 14, 2022, in...
Women in Idaho, Tennessee and Oklahoma sue over abortion bans after being denied care
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
Speaker McCarthy directs a House panel to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden
Jasmine, Jessica and Juliet Turner were all born on Sept. 3rd.
‘A special day for us’: Parents welcome newborn girl on same date as her 2 sisters
FILE - The Las Vegas Monorail passes by MGM Grand, April, 27, 2006, in Las Vegas. A...
FBI investigates cybersecurity issue at MGM Resorts while casinos and hotels stay open across US
In this photo provided by the Libyan government, a car sits partly suspended in trees after...
More than 5,300 are feared dead, thousands more are missing as eastern Libya is devastated by floods