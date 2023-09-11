Your Money with Carlson Financial
WATCH LIVE: Patriot Day ceremony at Virginia War Memorial

The Virginia War Memorial is hosting its annual Patriot Day Ceremony on Monday in honor of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The Virginia War Memorial is hosting its annual Patriot Day Ceremony on Monday in honor of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial is hosting its annual Patriot Day Ceremony on Monday in honor of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The event features keynote speaker Karl S. Leonard, Sheriff of Chesterfield County, Va. and U.S. Coast Guard combat veteran.

WATCH LIVE AT 11 A.M.

This year, the ceremony will recognize the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the downing of the jet aircraft in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

