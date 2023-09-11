Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Watch Live: 12News Today

Here the News to Know for Monday, Sept. 11, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

Download NBC12′s Apps

> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play

> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast
Forecast: Showers diminish overnight, patch fog develops
Damage from Blue Ridge Rock Fest.
Blue Ridge Rock Festival cancels Saturday and Sunday programming
Gray Television’s #1 station in Richmond, Virginia is launching two new weekday newscasts on...
WWBT adding two newscasts on Sept. 11
Park Rangers at the front desk.
Virginia State Parks offers job opportunities at all 41 parks

Latest News

On September 11, 2001, The Virginia War Memorial will host its annual Patriot Day Ceremony.
Virginia War Memorial to honor victims of 9/11
Richmond School leaders will discuss making changes to the admission process of selective...
RPS school leaders to discuss making changes to admissions process
It's been 22 years since 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Virginia War Memorial to honor victims of 9/11
A 34-year-old man was found shot to death by police Sunday afternoon in Louisa.
Man found shot to death in Louisa