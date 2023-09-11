Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Monday, Sept. 11, 2023
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Today, WWBT will launch two newscasts at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Today marks 22 years since 3,000 people lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
- The death toll continues to climb after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hits Morocco.
- GRTC opens new downtown transfer station, to improve rider experience.
- Today’s forecast will be hot and humid. Full forecast >
Today's top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story
