Ticket sold in Highland Springs wins $1 million prize

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A ticket sold in Highland Springs won big in Saturday night’s Bank a Million drawing.

Virginia Lottery says the ticket, worth $1 million after taxes, was purchased at Tobacco Zone, located at 78 South Airport Drive.

“Whoever has the tickets has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winners should immediately sign the back of their tickets to establish ownership,” Virginia Lottery said.

Bank a Million is played exclusively in Virginia, with drawings on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11 p.m.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia.

