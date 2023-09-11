Richmond real estate assessments rolling in, delivering new tax rates to residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Real estate assessments are arriving in mailboxes in Richmond, and the letters show increasing numbers across the city.

The average assessed value is not rising as fast as in previous years, but it’s still growing.

The assessed values vary in different areas of the city. Virginia law requires localities to assess and reassess the fair market value of real estate parcels each year.

Cruz Sherman has lived on the southside for the past seven years. He says he’s used to seeing the value of his home go up, but this year’s assessment was a shock.

“It’s not so much the increase of the taxes, but it was the spike in them,” Sherman said.

Reports show home values in Richmond rose an average of 7.7%. Sherman says the value of his home spiked more than 13.5%.

“That comes up to $1.20 per $100. If you are looking at it overall, we have a home that’s 300,000, $400,000,” Sherman said. “That’s a significant increase. And, and our thing is that if it had been incremental because we know we have to pay taxes.”

Others in the city are seeing more relief. City Councilor Katherine Jordan represents the second district. In 2023, she says the value of her home jumped almost 40%, driving tax rates up.

“This year is more reasonable, and I think what we’ve seen is that as interest rates have gone up, the markets closed a little bit,” Jordan said.

She says city council has been working to lower tax rates, too, though she wants to do more.

”We were able to pass recently. I was a co-patron of this something to expand the elderly and disabled tax relief. So, the program we have now for the city is more generous, and it’s a rolling application,” Jordan said.

Sherman says he wants the tax rate cut. Councilor Reva Trammell says she agrees.

Trammell says she wants the rate cut by at least ten cents, as Sherman’s neighbors are now trying to budget for an even larger financial hit. She says residents in her district have been calling asking for change.

“Some people are okay with it because they come from places like New York where the taxes can be a little bit higher. But everybody that lives in the city and surrounding areas, they were a little bit taken aback by the increase,” Sherman said.

Until there’s more housing supply than demand, your home’s value and taxes will likely keep increasing.

“Now we have to adjust some other things online, but yeah, like anybody else and in the city, you have to kind of grin and bear it and find ways to deal with it, but it’s not easy,” Sherman said.

The values sent in the mail to residents are a proposed amount. There is an appeals process if you think the new assessment of your home is incorrect, and Jordan says she has seen people be successful in getting theirs appealed.

Apply here by Oct. 2. to appeal your assessment.

