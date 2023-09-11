Oktoberfest returns to Richmond Friday, September 15

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Celebrating its 18th year, the St. Benedict Oktoberfest is back and will be kicking off this year in the heart of the museum district.

Beginning on Friday, September 15, guests are invited to an afternoon of authentic German food, music, drinks and more.

The event will feature several food options, including kid’s meals and desserts. Wine and beer will also be available to legal-aged adults for purchase. (ID’s will be required.)

Presented by Kelleher HVAC, this is a rain-or-shine event that will be free for all to attend.

The three-day event features fun games and interactive activities for the whole family, such as a Chicken Dance and “Steinholding Contest.”

Festival goers will also have a chance to enjoy a unique shopping experience in the Christkindlmarkt, a street market held in Germany and Austria in the Advent season preceding Christmas. Here, guests will find Christmas decorations, handmade wooden toys, crafts and traditional German treats such as lebkuchenherzen and gingerbread hearts.

Kids are invited to join the fun in the Children’s area, which will feature games, face paint, moon bounce, and more.

All proceeds from Oktoberfest will go to support Catholic education at Saint Benedict Catholic School and merit-based scholarships for parish students attending Catholic high schools recognized by the Catholic Diocese of Richmond.

The event will kick off at the St. Benedict Catholic Church located at 300 N. Sheppard St.

Festival dates and times are:

Friday, September 15, 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, September 16, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, September 17, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Road closures will take effect Friday through Sunday on N. Belmont Ave from Stuart to Grove. Hanover Avenue will also be closed from N. Belmont to N. Sheppard.

For more information about this event or how to become a sponsor/volunteer, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.