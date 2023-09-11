Your Money with Carlson Financial
Monday Forecast: Hot and Humid again but relief in sight

Low end storm chances through Wednesday, then a blast of Fall Thursday
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have high humidity and low end storm chances through Wednesday, then a blast of Fall Thursday.

Monday: Some low clouds and patchy early morning fog. Then partly sunny and humid with an isolated late day shower or storm possible. Most areas end up dry. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny and humid with some scattered mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%) Note: Showers and storms are likely overnight.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain possible in the morning and again in the afternoon/evening as as strong cold front arrives. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

First Alert: Low humidity and fall-like temperatures for the end of the week!

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Sunny with low humidity. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Sunny with low humidity. Lows in the mid 50s, highs around 80°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, but still pleasant with low humidity Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s.

