Man found shot to death in Louisa

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) -A 34-year-old man was found shot to death by police Sunday afternoon in Louisa.

At around 3:46 p.m. on Sept. 10, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an address in the 2100 block of South Spotswood Trail for a reported shooting.

While en route, deputies were advised that the victim was breathing but not awake or talking; when deputies arrived, they found a 34-year-old white man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene and will be transported to the Medical Examiner.

Investigators determined that the victim was brought to the location looking for help and that the shooting happened several miles away. The initial investigation revealed the suspect knew the victim, and this appears to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until the family has been notified.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit at (540)967-1234 or anonymously at Louisa Crime Solvers at (800)346-1466.

