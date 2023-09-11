Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

E.C. Glass High School dismisses early due to threat; police search building

E.C. Glass High School.
E.C. Glass High School.(Amaiya Howard)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - E.C. Glass High School dismissed students early Monday, according to Lynchburg City Public Schools.

The school district says it was advised by the Lynchburg Police Department to dismiss students immediately.

A spokesperson for the school district says a threatening note was found at the school, and that the dismissal was out of an abundance of caution.

The line for car rider pickup started near the baseball fields. Buses lined up near the football field. Self-reported walkers and student drivers were already dismissed.

WDBJ7 is working to learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast
Forecast: Showers diminish overnight, patch fog develops
Damage from Blue Ridge Rock Fest courtesy Lawrence Towles
Blue Ridge Rock Festival cancels Saturday and Sunday programming
Gray Television’s #1 station in Richmond, Virginia is launching two new weekday newscasts on...
WWBT adding two newscasts on Sept. 11
Park Rangers at the front desk.
Virginia State Parks offers job opportunities at all 41 parks

Latest News

A 34-year-old man was found shot to death by police Sunday afternoon in Louisa.
Man found shot to death in Louisa; suspect in custody
On September 11, 2001, The Virginia War Memorial will host its annual Patriot Day Ceremony.
Virginia War Memorial to honor victims of 9/11
Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Watch Live: 12News Today
Richmond School leaders will discuss making changes to the admission process of selective...
RPS school leaders to discuss making changes to admissions process