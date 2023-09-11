E.C. Glass High School dismisses early due to threat; police search building

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - E.C. Glass High School dismissed students early Monday, according to Lynchburg City Public Schools.

The school district says it was advised by the Lynchburg Police Department to dismiss students immediately.

A spokesperson for the school district says a threatening note was found at the school, and that the dismissal was out of an abundance of caution.

The line for car rider pickup started near the baseball fields. Buses lined up near the football field. Self-reported walkers and student drivers were already dismissed.

ADVISORY: LPD is investigating a threat at E.C. Glass High School. We ask that after parents pick up their students they clear the area. pic.twitter.com/StH997gxWY — Lynchburg Police (@LynchburgPolice) September 11, 2023

