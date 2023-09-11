Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Beyoncé helps Etsy sales with wardrobe requests

FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland,...
FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Beyoncé's request for her fans to wear silver at her shows is benefitting small business owners who sell on the e-commerce website Etsy.

In August, the superstar asked fans to wear their “most fabulous silver fashions” to shows from Aug. 23 to Sept. 22.

Those dates mark the Virgo season, which is Beyoncé's astrological star sign.

Comparing the week of Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, Etsy reported a spike in searches for certain items.

The company saw a 25% increase in searches for disco hats and the same rise in searches for silver blouses, corsets or tops.

Etsy sellers described getting panicked messages and offers to pay extra for expedited shipping after Beyoncé dropped the surprise announcement.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Damage from Blue Ridge Rock Fest courtesy Lawrence Towles
Blue Ridge Rock Festival cancels Saturday and Sunday programming
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast
Forecast: Showers diminish overnight, patch fog develops
A 34-year-old man was found shot to death by police Sunday afternoon in Louisa.
Man found shot to death in Louisa; suspect in custody
Park Rangers at the front desk.
Virginia State Parks offers job opportunities at all 41 parks

Latest News

FILE - The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock...
Charter - Disney dispute ends; ESPN returning to company’s cable lineup
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The...
Stellantis reports progress in talks with auto workers and plans to make another offer Monday
FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London.The U.S....
Google’s dominance of internet search faces major challenge in legal showdown with U.S. regulators
Fire crews respond to the scene at Archer Daniel Midland Co. after an explosion at the East...
Explosion, fire at Archer Daniels Midland facility in Illinois injures 8 employees