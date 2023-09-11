Anti-Biden sign man facing charges in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The signs are hard to miss and even harder to ignore.

Chances are, if you travel through Henrico County, you’ve seen one of the controversial displays put up by Ron Hedlund.

Now, Hedlund is facing a misdemeanor charge tied to his signs, but not because of their explicit content.

On Aug. 17 at RF&P park in Glen Allen, Hedlund displayed a sign outside a youth baseball tournament that says “Biden Sucks” with a drawing of male genitalia.

Henrico resident Joe Mirabile was appalled by the sign, clearly visible to families and young children. He confronted Hedlund and called the police.

“I couldn’t believe it. There were definitely kids that were able to see it. They shouldn’t be exposed to that, especially like entire families,” Mirabile said. “It was a World Series tournament, so there were teams from all over the country that saw it and made our county look terrible.”

Weeks later, on Sept. 3, Hedlund was arrested and charged with violating a county ordinance pertaining to park advertisements and announcements.

The ordinance reads as follows:

“No person may erect or post within any park any sign, notice or advertisement of any nature, nor shall any person operate any musical instrument, radio, talking machine, phonograph, tape recorder or drum, or make any noise, for the purpose of attracting attention to any exhibition of any kind within a park, without prior express, written permission from the director as part of an approved reservation of park or recreational property of the county.”

Hedlund is also now banned from all Henrico parks.

Henrico police say this arrest does not have to do with the content on the sign but rather where the sign was placed.

Several residents, including Paige Castello, reached out to 12 On Your Side, saying they’ve seen his signs and inflatable tubes posted up and down Broad Street in Short Pump.

“I was disappointed when I talked to Henrico police. They said there was nothing they could do about it because it was a First Amendment issue,” Castello said.

Profanity is not unlawful in Virginia as it is protected under the First Amendment. However, residents argue the signs fall under obscenity, which is not covered under First Amendment rights to free speech.

“I believe it’s for shock value, but I don’t think the children that are riding down the road on Broad Street in Short Pump need to be exposed to those words,” Castello said.

NBC12 reached out to Hedlund for comment.

He responded with a lengthy email and photos of his protests, questioning why the media didn’t cover his anti-Biden demonstrations before, highlighting the support he says he gets from the community.

