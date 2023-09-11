Your Money with Carlson Financial
Amazon to build data centers in Louisa County

Amazon Web Services, a subsidiary of the technology giant Amazon, is expected to create about...
Amazon Web Services, a subsidiary of the technology giant Amazon, is expected to create about 600 jobs at its data centers.(WVIR)
By Destini Harris
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Amazon Web Services will invest $11 million to construct two data centers in Louisa County, a move expected to generate hundreds of new jobs.

“It’s great for our local economy, great for our tax base,” said Patrick Henry district supervisor Fitzgerald Barnes. “We’re really excited about it.”

“The opportunity to bring top quality jobs to our county, the opportunity to expand our tax base, this really is a generational opportunity,” said Mineral District supervisor and board chair Duane Adams. “This investment represents one of the largest private investments in a locality in the history of the Commonwealth.”

Amazon Web Services, a subsidiary of the technology giant Amazon, will create about 600 jobs at its data centers, according to Adams.

“One is a location near Lake Anna, near Haley Drive on the way to Northland, a nuclear power plant,” he said. “The other one’s off of Route 33, near northeast Creek Reservoir across 33.”

The projects are expected to be a financial boon for the county. Barnes expects some of the additional tax revenue to be invested in public schools.

“We do a lot of things for our citizens as far as education. We’re in the process right now of building a new vocational education center, hopefully next year. So that’ll help stabilize that project,” said Barnes.

Supervisors said public hearings may be held in the future for the public’s input on where to invest the

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

