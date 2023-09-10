Works starts on Varina-Enon bridge rehabilitation project Tuesday

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -VDOT starts work on a two-year bridge rehabilitation project across the Varina-Enon Bridge Tuesday.

The work on I-295 is to enhance the life cycle of the bridge. During the project’s life, there will be alternating lane closures on northbound and southbound lanes at various times.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 12, the right lane of I-295 northbound will be closed permanently until early Spring 2024.

Anyone with questions can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.