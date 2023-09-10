Sunday Forecast: Scattered showers and storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple storm chances early this week, sunny and feeling like fall by the week’s end.

Sunday: Areas of rain and patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms at any point through this evening. Heavy rain and gusty winds possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%, Rain Totals: .5″ to 1″ with higher amounts in thunderstorms)

Monday: Partly sunny. An isolated late-day shower or storm is possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Isolated showers and storms are possible in the late afternoon, becoming more widespread in the evening and overnight. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid-60s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

First Alert: Low humidity and fall-like temperatures for the end of the week!

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Early front runner for *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

