Henrico DMV closing temporarily for renovation

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -The West Henrico DMV Customer Service Center will be temporarily closed for renovations.

The center at 9237 Quioccasin Road will temporarily close for renovation at noon on Saturday, Sept. 9 and reopen on Monday, Oct. 16.

Improvements to the office will include an expanded, two additional service windows, interior paint, new interior and exterior LED lighting and updated restrooms.

For customers, more than 50 services can be done online. If a customer needs to conduct business in person, they can make an appointment or stop by during office hours at any other nearby.

Customers can visit a DMV Select partner for vehicle-related transactions like registration renewals, titles, license plates, and decals, including the AAA Scott’s Addition at 929 Myers Street or the Goochland Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office at 1800 Sandy Hook Road.

