GRTC opens new downtown transfer station to improve rider experience

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new downtown transfer station has been a long time coming, according to staff with the Greater Richmond Transit Company.

It marks the end of another temporary station, which spokesperson Henry Bendon says was anything but. He says it was in use for nine years. Now, the new station also comes with some route adjustments, too.

“It’s the first off-street home for transit riders in the history of the company. So, this means we have a dedicated space in the heart of downtown,” Bendon said. “We want you to be able to count on the bus.”

Bendon says it is a $3.7 million investment in consolidating and centralizing transfers to all in one spot.

The new lot is on 8th and Clay streets. It replaces the on-street transfer site along 9th Street between Marshall and Leigh streets.

Bendon says GRTC has worked with Richmond City Council for the past few years to make this new site possible. The goal is to make transfers more efficient by having it all in one spot.

“We have powered shelters, so you got a place to wait and charge your phone,” Bendon said. “There are live update boards on each bay that tell you when the next bus is coming and informational kiosks in the middle. There is public Wi-Fi, there’s lights on, there’s cameras. It’s a place where you can come know when the bus is coming, charge up, rest, be in the shade, get on and go.”

Bendon estimates around 5,000 people use the downtown transfer daily, which will only go up.

“As frequency increases along our routes, one thing that we know is that more frequency makes buses more reliable, so more people ride them. As we continue to expand our network and our frequency, we expect more riders going through the transfer station and just on the network in general,” Bendon said.

Service changes are here now, too, as GRTC works to get back to pre-pandemic levels.

“We’re seeing an extension of hours of the 7A and 7B on Sunday. So they will now start at 7 in the morning, give or take, which is a three-hour extension,” Bendon said. “The 5 comes back to 15 minutes every day, weekdays until 7 and then 30 minutes after that. And that’s a really important arterial route. So, we’re really excited to see service come back there. The pulse comes back to 15 minutes all day on Saturdays.”

The company is constantly working to hire and train more drivers to keep up with those expanding numbers to manage riders’ reliability effectively.

”The bus is something that not only can you count on to get you from place to place, but it’s an enjoyable experience,” Bendon said.

GRTC will hold an official ribbon cutting on Monday, Sept. 11, but the new transfer station is already up and running for riders to enjoy.

The ribbon cutting will be at the new lot on 8th and Clay streets downtown at 10 a.m. with guest speakers.

