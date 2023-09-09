Saturday Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Showers and storms are likely this afternoon and at any point on Sunday.

Saturday: Showers are possible this morning, mainly along the Chesapeake. Mostly to partly cloudy and muggy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds are possible with any thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 60%, Rain Totals: .5″ to 1″ with higher amounts in thunderstorms)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with morning showers. We get a brief break midday before scattered showers and thunderstorms pick back up in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%, Rain Totals: .5″ to 1″ with higher amounts in thunderstorms)

Monday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm is possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Rain is likely Tuesday night. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers at any point. A few thunderstorms are possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

First Alert: Low humidity and fall-like temperatures for the end of the week!

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s.

