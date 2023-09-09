Your Money with Carlson Financial
‘I’ll never forget’: Hundreds honor lives lost during 9/11 through memorial stair climb

Clarence Singleton: “I’ll never forget them. I can’t. It’s in my memories.”
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Moments of reflection and remembrance filled Richmond Raceway on Saturday morning as hundreds of people honored the lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

12th annual Memorial Stair Climb
12th annual Memorial Stair Climb(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“We remember the victims, almost 3,000 people, from more than 90 countries,” said one speaker during the ceremony.

Step by step, people were able to walk around the racetrack and climb up the staircases at Richmond Raceway to pay tribute to the fallen heroes.

Memorial Stair Climb
Memorial Stair Climb(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“We remember the sacrifices of those who came before us because they paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter.

During the solemn remembrance, each person wore a badge with the name, face and assignment of one of the 343 New York firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11 to keep their memories alive.

After climbing the equivalent of 110 stories, resembling the World Trade Center, each person said the name of the firefighter they were honoring during their walk and rang a bell.

Memorial Stair Climb
Memorial Stair Climb(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“We do everything as a team, and we all do remember 9/11 as a team,” said Nick Towers, a captain with the James City County Fire Department. “I remember Sept. 10 and I remember the way things used to be. Sept. 11, I think, a lot of people tend to forget the way America and our lives have changed since that day.”

Sept. 11, 2001 is a day that lives vividly in Clarence Singleton’s mind.

“I could hear the tower in the back of me collapsing. One floor pancaking into the next,” Singleton told NBC12.

The retired lieutenant firefighter jumped into action to lend a helping hand during the terror attacks.

“The sound was horrendous, very loud and then a dust cloud came over, which was suffocating,” said Singleton. “I was actually on my hands and knees waiting to die.”

Singleton said four first responders took him to the hospital, where he found out his should was dislocated.

For Singleton, the memorial stair climb is important to never forget the fallen heroes from 9/11 and their ultimate sacrifice.

“I’ll never forget them. I can’t. It’s in my memories,” he said.

Memorial Stair Climb
Memorial Stair Climb(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

